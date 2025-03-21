Rashee Rice drops 4-word reaction as Chiefs re-sign $7,000,000 DE in free agency

On Thursday, Kansas City star wide receiver Rashee Rice congratulated and shared his excitement over the Chiefs re-signing defensive end Charles Omenihu.

Ad

Earlier in the day, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on X that Omenihu was signing a one-year, $7 million extension with the Chiefs.

"Source: DE Charles Omenihu is returning to the Chiefs on a 1-year deal worth a maximum of $7 million," Schefter tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rice re-posted a social media release on Instagram by the Kansas City football profile Chiefs Capital, highlighting the contract extension of Omenihu.

"Let get it brudda," Rice wrote.

Rashee Rice's Instagram Story (IG/doubl11e_r)

Rice was drafted in the second round, No. 55 overall, by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Omenihu was selected in the fifth round, No. 161 overall, by the Houston Texans in the 2019 draft. He spent three seasons with the Texans before spending two campaigns with the San Francisco 49ers and ultimately joining the Chiefs ahead of the 2023 season.

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs are a better team with Rashee Rice and Charles Omenihu

Having Rice and Omenihu on the field gives the Chiefs the best chance to win. Both players have shown that they have elite abilities when they are healthy. However, that has been a struggle for both Rice and Omenihu in recent years.

Last season, Rice was injured in Week 4 of the 2024 season against the Los Angeles Chargers. After an interception by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Rice was running to attempt to tackle the Chargers defensive player. However, Mahomes dove in to tackle the player as well, inadvertently running directly into Rice's knee. The play resulted in an LCL injury and ended Rice's season.

Ad

Before the injury, he produced at an elite pace and greatly connected with Mahomes. He had 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games. Extrapolated over a full year, Rice would have finished with 136 receptions, 1,632 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Omenihu was coming off an ACL tear suffered in the 2023 season's AFC Championship game. As a result, he missed the beginning of the campaign but still finished with six total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in six regular season games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.