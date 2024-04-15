Rashee Rice lawsuit: Chiefs WR sued by victims for $1,000,000 as aftermath of Dallas car crash continues

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a car crash that happened on March 30 in Dallas. The incident left multiple people injured, and as per reports, two victims are suing the Chiefs receiver and his friend Theodore Knox for $1 million.

As per Fox4KC.com, Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy are suing Rice and Knox for severe injuries and trauma suffered in the accident.

The court document mentioned: "Trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding, and other internal and external injuries that may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both the plaintiffs were driving their car when the incident occurred and are looking forward to the court passing fair judgment. Both Rice and Knox are facing charges on one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault, and six counts of collision causing injury.

Rice had already turned himself in to the police and was released on a $40,000 bond after a warrant was issued against him.

Andy Reid recently provided an update on Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice: Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on Rashee Rice's situation as the team began their offseason program. He said:

"As far as Rashee Rice goes, his situation, I'm leaving that like we've done most of these, just for the law enforcement part of it to take place and then we'll go from there with that."

Reid has reportedly spoken to Rice about the situation and there is no gap in communication.

Rice is coming off a phenomenal rookie season in which he had 79 receptions for 938 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 16 games. In the playoffs, he had 26 receptions for 262 yards and scored one touchdown in four games.

He has become an integral component of the team and will be counted on next season as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Hopefully, Rice be able to sort out all the legal issues before joining the team in the coming months.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback