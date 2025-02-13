Rashee Rice posts cryptic message as Chiefs WR eyes comeback from injury

Rashee Rice just posted a cryptic message on Instagram as he continues to work towards a comeback from injury. Rice suffered an LCL and hamstring injury in his Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers when he collided with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After undergoing successful surgery, Rice was forced to miss the rest of the Chiefs' season.

Rice is working to get healthy to take the field for Week 1 of the 2025 season. On Thursday, Rice posted the following Instagram story:

"Your BIGGEST hater is never a stranger.. Love yourself! Be proud of yourself! & Never let them know ya next move! Only you know where you've been and only you know where you're headed."

Rashee Rice's IG story (IG/doub11e_r)

Before going down with an injury this past season, Rice hauled in 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Rashee Rice hoping to help Chiefs return to Super Bowl in winning effort

Rice is certainly a missed commodity for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game. The 2023 second-round draft pick out of SMU put up 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Aside from Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' leading receiver in 2024 was rookie Xavier Worthy.

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Once Rice returns to the field, he and Worthy, opposite one another, will be a dynamic duo for Mahomes to sling the rock to. Should Kelce decide to return to play again next season, a fully healthy Chiefs offense could be even more dominant than usual.

Even without Rice, the Chiefs were able to win the AFC Championship and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. It was an opportunity for the franchise to become the first in NFL history to win three consecutive Lombardi Trophies. Instead, they were dominantly defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rashee Rice already has a Super Bowl ring from the Chiefs' victory in his rookie season. The 24-year-old hopes to add to his achievements as his NFL career progresses. Given that he's playing with a generational quarterback like Mahomes, that certainly shouldn't prove too difficult when it's all said and done.

