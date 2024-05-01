Rashee Rice suspension: Chiefs WR could miss 'half a season at least' as car crash case enters legal process

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expecting wide receiver Rashee Rice to be suspended for at least half of the 2024 NFL season.

Talking on Steve Smith’s Agent 89 Breakdown Show, former NFL Network reporter James Palmer hinted that Rice will be absent from the Chiefs offense for a considerable period as Patrick Mahomes and the team prepare to clinch a three-peat in 2024.

“He’s gonna be suspended. Let’s just put it out there. Expecting half a season at least,” said Palmer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Rice turned in to Glen Heights Police on April 11 for his involvement in a six-car accident while driving a Lamborghini. He was reportedly driving 119 mph in the lead-up to the crash. The Chiefs wide receiver was released on bond after spending jail time in DeSoto, Texas.

Rashee Rice car accident saga could dent Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs' three-peat hopes

Rice's reported absence could harm the Chiefs' bid to claim a hat-trick of Super Bowls this upcoming season. The 24-year-old receiver had an impressive rookie campaign, bagging 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. Rice made a huge impact in the playoff too with 26 catches for 262 yards and a score as the Chiefs won their second straight Lombardy trophy.

It was earlier reported that the Chiefs expected Rice to be suspended at some point but were unsure about the duration of his punishment. This comes a day after NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Rice could escape a possible suspension from the NFL depending on multiple factors.

"As you guys laid out, the offense without Rashee Rice there, what we don't know is whether or not he'll be eligible to start the season with the Kansas City Chiefs. And really this depends on how quickly the legal process plays out. If his case is – and he’s been charged with, I believe six charges – if his case wraps up, then there is potential the NFL could issue its discipline and he would likely be suspended," Rapoport said.

If the case is still ongoing, as we’ve seen with several others, then likely he’d be eligible to play this season. Discipline would be handled the following season. So the timing is really an issue, not whether or not he’ll actually be suspended,” Rapoport added.

Meanwhile, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would prefer the legal process to play out first before taking the next steps. When asked about a possible suspension for Rice, Goodell said:

“First, we allow the legal process to move through. We obviously are following it closely and as soon as they are done with the process we will be engaged and be prepared to look at all of that under our personal conduct policy,” Goodell told reporters.

What happens with Rice and the Chiefs now depends on the court proceedings.