Rashee Rice toughs it out with knee acupuncture session as Chiefs WR plans comeback for 2025

One of the Kansas City Chiefs's primary offensive weapons is preparing his body for the 2025 season. Wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered a right knee injury in early October and needed posterolateral corner surgery. The injury timeline is similar to a torn ACL: 10-12 months.

Ad

Rice posted on Instagram stories that he was undergoing acupuncture sessions for his knee as part of his rehab to return this year.

"The old me would never!! I'm thuggin it out now tho!" he wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rashee Rice gives a sneak peek into his acupuncture sessions for his injured knee. (Credits: IG/Rashee Rice)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In four regular season games in 2024, Rashee Rice registered 24 catches on 29 targets for 288 yards (12.0 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdowns and a one-yard carry. Before his injury layoff, he led the league in receptions and was second in receiving yards.

Ad

Trending

It will be interesting to see how productive he will be should Rice return before the 2025 season officially starts.

Latest on Rashee Rice's potential suspension

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) scores a touchdown during an NFL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Rashee Rice was involved in a serious multi-vehicle accident in March 2024 during the last offseason. He faced eight charges related to the six-car crash, which sent two people to the hospital. However, the NFL has not answered whether Rice will face a suspension because of the incident.

Ad

The league's reasoning behind delaying an answer is that they are waiting for the legal process to take its course. Once a court rules on the situation, the league may impose a punishment based on the outcome of the court's decision.

If Rashee Rice is not suspended to begin the 2025 NFL season, expect to see him be the top wide receiver on the Kansas City Chiefs as currently constructed. The team still has more than $20.5 million left in cap space per "Over The Cap" and could be able to sign one of the veteran wide receivers, but until they do so, Rice will be the team's top target when on the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.