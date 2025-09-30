  • home icon
  "Ravens culture is beyond cooked": NFL fans infuriated with Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Van Noy podcasting after loss to Chiefs

"Ravens culture is beyond cooked": NFL fans infuriated with Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Van Noy podcasting after loss to Chiefs

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 30, 2025 11:10 GMT
NFL fans infuriated with Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Van Noy podcasting after loss to Chiefs
NFL fans infuriated with Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Van Noy podcasting after loss to Chiefs

Just hours after the 37–20 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebacker Kyle Van Noy showed up on their respective podcast channels on YouTube, reacting to the loss.

A user, "Tired Ravens Fan," took screenshots of Humphrey and Van Noy podcasting and posted them on X.

Soon, NFL fans started sharing their takes.

"The culture here is beyond cooked… it’s sad," wrote one fan.
"Injured they see the writing on the wall, they gotta plan for there next careers." Another fan wrote.
"WHY IS HE REACTING TO THE GAME HE PLAYED IN?" A third fan commented.

More NFL fans joined in.

Marlon Humphrey’s podcast on YouTube has around 3.8K subscribers, while Kyle Van Noy’s channel has a much larger following with 16.7K subscribers.

The Ravens started the 2025 season with a close loss to the Buffalo Bills, 40-41, on the road.

They bounced back strong in Week 2, beating the Browns 41-17 at home.

They then lost to the Lions 30-38 in Week 3 and then fell to the Chiefs 20-37 in Week 4. After four games, they are sitting at 1 win and 3 losses.

Individually, Humphrey and Van Noy have not been able to spark much on defense either.

Humphrey has just 11 tackles and one pass defended through four weeks, with no interceptions or forced turnovers.

Van Noy, signed for his veteran presence, has logged only four tackles total, with no major impact plays.

Humphrey signed a five-year, $97.5 million extension in 2020 that runs through 2026, restructured multiple times to assist with salary cap management.

Van Noy, meanwhile, joined the Ravens in April 2024 on a two-year, $9 million deal, $5.25 million of which is guaranteed.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey's playing status uncertain following Week 4's loss to Chiefs

After suffering a calf injury during Baltimore's Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss a few weeks. He left the game in the first half and was later ruled out. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the injury isn’t long-term serious, but it’s still a big blow for Baltimore’s defense.

The team will be without him in their Week 5 game against the Houston Texans.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

