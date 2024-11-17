Ravens fans were furious with head coach John Harbaugh after he chose not to utilize star running back Derrick Henry on a two-point conversion. Baltimore lost 16-18 to the Steelers and had that succeeded, they would have forced overtime. There is no more devastating player than the running back near the goalline, who has 12 scores in 2024 and had one in the match earlier.

They needed to get those two points with just over a minute remaining in the final quarter. Had John Harbaugh chosen to go with Derrick Henry, he would have had another threat in the backfield for the Steelers defense to cover. Instead, Lamar Jackson tried to get into the endzone with his legs and could not escape with all the attention focused on him.

Ravens supporters vented their frustration on X/Twitter and blamed head coach John Harbaugh for this mismanagement. They wrote that Derrick Henry's unavailability in that crucial stage cost them the game. Here are some of the reactions.

The reactions were universally negative and ranged from bafflement to anger. Here are some more responses.

"Certainly a choice to not even put Derrick Henry on the field for a critical two-point attempt" - wrote one.

"Whoever decided not to have Derrick Henry in on the 2pt needs to be in JAIL. That is criminal" - said another.

"No derrick henry on the 2 point call blows my mind" - concurred a third.

John Harbaugh left to Ravens' luck as Derrick Henry and Justin Tucker made crucial mistakes

The Ravens lost ground atop the AFC North after their loss against the Steelers. Pittsburgh is now 8-2 and Baltimore is 7-4. It came on the back of some crucial mistakes from their star players. Derrick Henry and Justin Tucker are two players who one expects to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame after their retirements.

Yet, the running back fumbled for the first time in more than two years and more than 500 snaps. It gave the ball back to the Steelers when the Ravens were trying to build up some momentum on offense.

The kicker, meanwhile, missed two goals. It was most unexpected from the record holder for the longest field goal in league history. Any one of them would have given Baltimore the win over Pittsburgh. With their star players struggling, John Harbaugh and Todd Monken did not help with their cautiousness in the final moments either.

