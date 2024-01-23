While the Kansas City Chiefs remain one of the four teams left in the NFL postseason, a lot of media coverage and TV time has been directed to pop star Taylor Swift.

Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seem to be dating one another, and ever since they were spotted hanging out, a lot of attention has been aimed at the "Blank Space" singer. Whether she's in the press box cheering with Donna Kelce, Travis' mother, or the fancy memorabilia she's wearing, Swift is everywhere.

Recently, Swift and Donna Kelce were seen dancing with one another in the press box during the Chiefs' wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins. The two were "Swag Surfin," a term derived from the rap group F.L.Y.'s hit in 2009, where people sway their arms/bodies from left to right in rhythm with the beat.

An X user posted an article that explained the viral dance Swift and Mama Kelce participated in. Like many other fans, they think Swift's coverage and relevance in the NFL are getting out of hand.

Ravens fans react to viral Swag Surfin explainer ahead of Taylor Swift’s potential visit to Baltimore

Many people are seemingly fed up with Taylor Swift's screen time. While the author of the "Swag Surfin" article may not have tried to do it, it was another example of the media giving credit and extra attention to Swift for no particular reason but for clicks.

Fans seem tired of Swift and are hoping for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

"Lamar Jackson please wreck their sh*t ..."

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are current favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are three-and-a-half-point home favorites against the Chiefs.

The last time these two teams faced one another was in 2021, and they played down to the wire in a shootout. The Ravens defeated the Chiefs 36-35, with Lamar Jackson accounting for three touchdowns in the game.

With an over/under set at 44.5 points, this game has the ingredients to be a banger this weekend.

Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson host Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Lamar Jackson during Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

With championship Sunday taking place this Sunday, the first of the two games will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens will host the Chiefs with a 3 p.m. EST start time at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

