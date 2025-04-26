The Baltimore Ravens had a long list of selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, with John Harbaugh's team being one of the most prominent franchises in the sixth-round: the Ravens added five different players on Round 6.

One of the young players who fulfilled their dreams today was Lahjontay Wester, the former Colorado wide receiver who played under Deion Sanders' leadership. Wester, the 203rd overall pick, did not have an impressive college career, but gained traction during draft season due to his speed.

Following the addition of a wide receiver to help Lamar Jackson's team, Ravens fans took to Twitter to criticize the pick. Wester, who had 931 yards during the 2024 season, is considered an undersized wide receiver who'll have to settle in special teams to make a career in the NFL:

"Sanders made him look good. CFL talent", criticized one fan.

"I don’t trust getting my hopes high on any receiver the Ravens draft outside round 1", one fan wrote.

"I wished they took Jimmy Horn Jr." was another opinion.

