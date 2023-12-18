Keaton Mitchell suffered a knee injury early in the fourth quarter of their Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Safety Andrew Wingard grabbed Mitchell’s leg after he got a first down, forcing the Baltimore Ravens running back to tumble on the turf while in pain.

The undrafted free agent needed help to reach the Ravens sideline before being carted away from the field. Unofficially, Mitchell’s injury could force him to miss the remainder of their 2023 campaign. While that news is already painful, Ravens fans feel that the player they signed to replace him is like rubbing salt in the wound.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ravens bring back Melvin Gordon after Keaton Mitchell’s injury

The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov shared that, according to Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Keaton Mitchell’s injury could be season-ending. Meirov also mentioned that the Ravens are signing Melvin Gordon III to fill in for the former East Carolina standout potentially.

Expand Tweet

That update had one Ravens fan commenting:

“This news is worse than the injury news”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user said:

“It’s not 2018 lmaoo”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to the Ravens bringing Gordon back after Keaton Mitchell’s gruesome injury that NBC didn’t even bother to show on replay.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After being elevated to the active roster, Melvin Gordon has already played two games for the Ravens this season. He had 13 carries for 53 yards and three receptions for 46 yards. Gordon initially signed a one-year contract with Baltimore during the offseason.

However, they released him 12 days before the team’s season-opener against the Houston Texans. He re-signed to the practice squad on August 30 and briefly returned to the active roster a month later.

The Ravens had little use for Gordon when Keaton Mitchell emerged as a viable backfield option with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. He tallied 138 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks. If his knee injury will end his season, Mitchell will finish his rookie campaign with 47 carries for 396 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

Ravens fans hope Melvin Gordon will have a tight grip on the ball

At his best, Melvin Gordon was a two-time Pro Bowler with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. In 2017, he had 1,105 rushing yards, 476 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. A year later, he had 1,375 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.

He was still productive until 2021, when he finished with 1,131 total yards and 10 touchdowns for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos waived him in November 2022 after his fifth fumble of the season.

Despite not playing a snap, Keaton Mitchell’s replacement won a Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

The Ravens have had modest success with replacement running backs. In 2021, they brought Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray for Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. Baltimore finished the season at 8-9.

A year later, they signed Kenyan Drake to replace Dobbins. The Ravens entered the postseason with a 10-7 record but were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.