Logan Wilson and the Cincinnati Bengals are locked in a monumental Thursday Night Football showdown against their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North battle has been intense, and all four teams have winning records through ten weeks.

The Bengals are at a disadvantage because the game will be in Baltimore. However, they have contained the home team, limiting them to ten points in the first quarter. But football fans aren’t letting Wilson off the hook for Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews's injuries.

Logan Wilson is getting criticized for the injuries of Ravens stars on offense

The Baltimore Ravens had a smooth opening drive, capped off by a Gus Edwards touchdown run. However, tight end Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury two plays earlier after getting tackled by Logan Wilson. A few plays later, Lamar Jackson went to the blue medical tent after Wilson drove him off the field.

BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared both plays, leading a football fan to comment:

“Remind me who Vontaze Burfict played for again…… it’s a culture of violence in Cincinnati!!”

Burfict was regarded as one of the dirtiest players during his eight-season career, seven of which with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Another Twitter user chimed in:

“Both the exact same tackle… sounds crazy but could’ve been planned.”

Here are other reactions to Logan Wilson being the common factor in Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson’s injuries.

The aftermath of Logan Wilson’s tackles on Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson

Andrews’ reception before Logan Wilson’s tackle is part of a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive. Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung shared that Andrews was initially brought to the locker room but not the X-ray room.

He was deemed questionable to return a few minutes after his injury. Unfortunately, the Ravens declared him out for the rest of the Week 11 showdown due to a left ankle injury. Through nine games, Andrews has 43 catches for 521 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson went to the blue medical tent for evaluation after Wilson’s tackle. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player shook off the discomfort and was able to return.

He has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,177 yards, ten touchdowns, and five interceptions through Week 10. Jackson also has 481 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals selected Wilson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Wyoming standout has played 50 games, collecting 209 solo tackles, ten interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He hasn’t missed a game for Cincinnati this season.