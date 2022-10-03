"Baltimore Falcons", "Thanks for blowing the game John, you clown" - Ravens fans lose it on social media after team blows 17-point lead vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens entered Week 4 with a 2-1 record versus the Buffalo Bills, also with a 2-1 record. However, the team came up short as Josh Allen and the Bills came from 17 points down to win 23-20 at home. The loss didn't sit well with the Baltimore fanbase, who headed to social media to express their frustration about the heartbreaking loss.

Ravens fans compared the blown lead to that of the Atlanta Falcons, who blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51 versus the New England Patriots. They also put significant blame on head coach John Harbaugh:

Mo @LamarHeisman @Ravens Fire John harbaugh he is the worst coach ever we need fresh airs clean the entire coaching room Marcus peters is right scream was worth it @Ravens Fire John harbaugh he is the worst coach ever we need fresh airs clean the entire coaching room Marcus peters is right scream was worth it

Beany @PokeBeany @Ravens This is the WORST coaching I have seen in quite some time. Why would you go for it on 4th down when a field goal means we are leading???????? I’m so sick of these great 1st halves just to fall apart. @Ravens This is the WORST coaching I have seen in quite some time. Why would you go for it on 4th down when a field goal means we are leading???????? I’m so sick of these great 1st halves just to fall apart.

TW @wozny_todd @Ravens Fire Harbaugh. Fire Roman. I'm done. Franchise is trash. Blah blah blah blah. @Ravens Fire Harbaugh. Fire Roman. I'm done. Franchise is trash. Blah blah blah blah.

How did the Ravens blow a 17-point lead versus Buffalo?

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson after the loss to the Bills at home

Baltimore was up 20-7 with 3:39 left in the second quarter of the game. Allen threw a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie with nine seconds remaining in the first half. In the third quarter, Buffalo kicked a 39-yard field and Allen scored on an 11-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 20-20 with 3:26 left in the third quarter.

With nine seconds left in the game, Allen led the offense on a 12-play, 77-yard drive to have kicker Tyler Bass hit his second kick of the game. This time, Bass knocked in a game-winner from 21 yards out with triple zeros on the clock, giving the Bills their third win of the season.

Despite the win, Josh Allen had a pedestrian outing through the air. He completed only 19 of his 36 throws, recording 213 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He certainly compensated on the ground, leading the Bills' run game and totaling 70 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, had a comparatively worse outing. Despite completing a solid 20 out of 29 passes, he recorded only 144 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. However, similar to Allen, he also led his team in rushing, tallying 73 yards on 11 carries.

For Baltimore fans, this isn't the first time this season their team has blown a lead at home. In Week 2, they also blew a 17-point cushion versus the Miami Dolphins, losing the game 42-38.

Baltimore drops to 2-2 as the team could easily be undefeated at 4-0 this season.

