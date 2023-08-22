The Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh has been one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL, having served in that role since 2008, In that time, he has won a Super Bowl, been named Coach of the Year, and set the league record for most road playoff wins by a head coach.

But ever since said Super Bowl win, he has been notorious for coming up short in the postseason. He came the closest in 2019, when the Ravens, led by sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson, dominated the AFC with a 14-2 record, only to lose to the 9-7 Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.

But that is apparently nothing compared to what happened on Monday: the Ravens suffered a shocking 28-29 loss at the historically notoriously horrible crosstown rival Washington Commanders after Joey Slye hit a 49-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the game, ending a 24-win preseason streak:

But while the win was a reason to celebrate for Commanders fans, their counterparts on the other side of the Beltway were left angry and in disbelief at the loss, Baltimore's first in the preseason since 2015, and many of them immediately demanded Harbaugh's head:

John Harbaugh reacts to Ravens' preseason win streak ending vs. Commanders

Despite the heartbreaking end to the Baltimore Ravens' preseason win streak, John Harbaugh still carried positive vibes as he and his team headed to the locker room inside FedEx Field. Speaking after the game, he said:

"You're proud of it, of course. And you appreciate it. But the thing that you're proud of is all those games are mostly just like that."

The Ravens did not play big stars Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr.; however, their second unit played decently against a Commanders squad featuring star receiver Terry McLaurin (who left midway with a toe injury and did not return) and potential starting quarterback Sam Howell, even leading at multiple points.

Harbaugh went after the critics who had questioned said unit's performance in that game, saying:

"Preseason games that people want to write about and say they don't mean anything because you never played the game. You never were out there in a preseason game. You never were fighting for a spot on the field. And yet you have the audacity to say that the effort that somebody puts into that to fight and win a game like that is meaningless."

With the Ravens' defeat the Las Vegas Raiders now hold the longest preseason win streak at six. The Ravens' divisional rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, are next with five.

Baltimore's last preseason game is against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 26.

