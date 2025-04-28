Ravens GM Eric DeCosta delivers his verdict on Justin Tucker after drafting kicker Tyler Loop

The Baltimore Ravens made a surprising move on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, selecting Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round. Given the presence of all-time great Justin Tucker on the roster, the pick immediately raised eyebrows about the veteran’s future.

However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta insisted the move has no deeper meaning, at least not yet. Speaking to reporters after the draft, DeCosta clarified that selecting Loop was about adding talent, not replacing Tucker.

“No, I haven’t really thought about that at this point,” DeCosta said, via the team’s transcript. “I just thought he was a really talented player, and it made sense for us to do that for a lot of different reasons.

"We’ve told you guys multiple times this spring that we would look at kickers, and so, for us, it’s like any other position this year. We evaluated all these guys, we felt like he was draftable. We felt like he was the best kicker. It made sense for us to take him.”

Tucker has been the NFL’s gold standard at kicker for over a decade, earning five first-team All-Pro selections and becoming the league’s most accurate kicker all-time at 90.2 percent.

Yet, after a slight dip in consistency during the 2023 season, and amid a quiet NFLPA investigation into contract conditions for veteran specialists, the Ravens clearly saw value in bringing in competition, or at least preparing for the future.

Why the Baltimore Ravens drafted Tyler Loop at the 2025 NFL Draft

Loop made 96 percent of his field goals over two seasons at Arizona and was regarded as one of the top kicking prospects in this year’s draft class. Known for his calm under pressure and reliable mechanics, Loop fits the Ravens’ traditional special teams philosophy led by longtime special teams coordinator Chris Horton.

Still, DeCosta emphasized that drafting Loop was about depth and due diligence, not an indictment of Tucker.

“There’s nothing really new to report about Justin,” DeCosta said. “He’s a Raven. He’s a Hall of Famer, in my opinion. We just felt like Tyler was a player we valued, and it was smart roster management to add him.”

As it stands, Tucker remains under contract through 2027 after signing a four-year extension in 2022. Baltimore’s decision to bring in a young kicker now seems more like planning than setting up an immediate competition.

Whether Loop eventually pushes for a starting role or simply provides insurance, the Ravens have once again proven they are willing to think several moves ahead, even when it comes to one of the most secure positions on the roster.

