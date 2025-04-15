Ravens GM Eric DeCosta makes feelings known about Mark Andrews' future in Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta again addressed Mark Andrews's future with the team. After another disappointing end to their season, the AFC North champions are eager to bounce back and emulate what the Philadelphia Eagles did last season, going all the way to the Super Bowl and winning the big game.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are set to run it back in Baltimore, but the front office still has questions to answer regarding their roster. Andrews, who starred in the last offensive play of the 2024 season, doesn't know what the future holds.

DeCosta didn't offer much help when asked about the veteran tight end's situation and was non-committal about Mark Andrews's future with the franchise.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Frebiek, Eric DeCosta said on Tuesday:

"I never know what's going to happen, but I can tell you this, Mark Andrews is a warrior. He's a great player and we're in the business of keeping as many great players as we can."

Mark Andrews - who signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 - is in his final year of the deal and conversations around his situation are currently awkward among fans, including his 2024 season.

Andrews has become a key contributor for the Ravens. Still, injuries, inconsistencies and the surging of a promising tight end in Isaiah Likely can contribute to his exit from the Ravens.

They still have some questions to answer this offseason, and it seems that the Andrews situation will continue to loom until they make or announce a final decision.

Eric DeCosta said he was a "fan" of Mark Andrews

This isn't the first time Eric DeCosta has addressed the Mark Andrews situation, although this time, his tone changed. In February, the executive said he was a big admirer of Andrews and intended to keep him on the roster after his infamous drop against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 divisional round.

"We'll figure out all the roster machinations in the coming weeks," DeCosta said. "But nobody is a bigger Mark Andrews fan than me."

The Baltimore Ravens have strong pass catchers, including receivers and tight ends. Andrews' future appears certain; soon, he will defend another jersey in the NFL.

