Ravens GM Eric DeCosta’s wife and editorial director get into heated exchange about transgender athletes

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta's wife Lacie Litz got involved in a heated debate with the team's editorial director Ryan Mink concerning a new rule implemented for transgender athletes. When US President Donald Trump banned transgender women from competing in female categories of sports on Wednesday, Lacie reacted with a tweet on X.

"It’s a great day for Women’s sports!" Lacie tweeted.

However, Mink sparked a debate when he responded to Lacie's tweet, appearing to differ from her opinion.

"Trans women are women. Trans girls are girls," Mink tweeted.

Lacie saw Mink's tweet and expressed why she disagreed with his views.

"Ryan Mink we don’t have to agree. I have played sports my entire life. I was an All-American lacrosse player. Many girls don’t see this as a trans issue but a fairness issue. I will always fight for fairness when it comes to girls in sports," Lacie tweeted in her response to Mink.

The debate between Lacie and Mink went viral. It also led to some NFL fans bashing Mink for his opinion.

Mink has been on the Ravens' staff for nearly 16 years, as per his LinkedIn bio. He has also been serving as the team's editorial director since 2020.

Eric DeCosta’s wife Lacie worked with Ravens' marketing team

According to reports, Eric DeCosta's wife Lacie worked as a marketing executive for four years with the Ravens in the late 1990s. It was also where she first met Eric, who started off with the team as an intern in the 1996 season.

Lacie studied at Randolph-Macon where she played lacrosse for four years and was an All-American as a senior in 1998.

Lacie and Eric married in 2001 and have three children together, Jane, Michael, and Jackson.

While Lacie no longer works for the Ravens, she still uses her social media platforms to express her views.

Meanwhile, Eric DeCosta was appointed as the Ravens' general manager in 2019, the position he holds to date.

