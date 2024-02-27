Ravens' GM promises vigilant review of Zay Flowers' domestic violence accusations

Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers had a good rookie season as he developed into quite a weapon for Lamar Jackson in Todd Monken's offense.

But for all the good that Flowers accomplished, an off-the-field incident has put a sour note on what had been a solid season. Flowers has been allegedly accused of a domestic violence assault back on January 16, per cbsnews.com. And while no charges were filed against the receiver, he could still receive punishment from the NFL.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and was asked about the allegations against Flowers.

We're aware of the situation," DeCosta said via Carita Parks. "Obviously, domestic violence is something that we're deeply concerned about, and we will continue to assess the situation as it unfolds."

The Ravens had one of the best offenses in football last season (ranked fourth for points per game). And Flowers was a big reason why as the rookie showcased all the tools necessary to succeed at the NFL level.

But the allegations against him could push back his start to the 2024 season as a suspension, or something similar could be coming his way.

Zay Flowers had a good rookie season in Baltimore

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

In his first season in the NFL, Zay Flowers played 16 games and totaled 858 yards and five touchdowns from his 77 receptions. He was rested for the final regular season game as the No. 1 seed was secured.

Perhaps what haunts Flowers the most are his two costly errors in the AFC championship game. He was first penalized for taunting after a monster catch.

Then, he fumbled the ball out of the endzone, which halted the Ravens' momentum as they didn't score on a promising drive. And that gave the ball back to Kansas City.

But despite that, Flowers had a memorable rookie season, showing he can be a serious weapon for Lamar Jackson.