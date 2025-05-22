"Ravens got absolutely demolished" - Sean Payton's daughter Meghan sounds off as NFL hands nightmare start to Lamar Jackson's team in 2025

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have a tough season ahead. The NFL recently announced the schedules for the 2025 season, and it seems like the Ravens got the short end of the stick. Sean Payton's daughter, Meghan, reacted to the nightmarish start to Baltimore's 2025 season.

The Ravens will kick off the upcoming season with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills on September 8. This game will be followed up by three hard-hitting matchups against the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. While reviewing Baltimore's schedule on "FanDuel TV" on Tuesday, Meghan Payton said:

"Ravens got absolutely demolished by this schedule release. It is just tough if you're a Baltimore fan. Let's start with the beginning of the schedule. They're facing the Bills, the Chiefs and the Lions, with both the Bills and the Chiefs on the road."

The Ravens have some breathing room in Week 7 as they have a bye. But many, including Meghan, believe that Week 7 is too soon for a bye.

"They have a bye in Week 7, and they’re going to need it because they’ll be exhausted after those first six weeks. But Week 7 is really early for a bye, especially when you look at the back half of the schedule."

The fun doesn't stop there as the Ravens have an equally busy winter. They are up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals. Five of their eight games from Week 11 to 18 are divisional matchups.

"From Week 11 through 18, they've got to play all outdoor cold games — whether it’s in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Green Bay or Cincinnati. That is brutal. I don't care if your team is built on grit and cold-weather toughness — no one wants that. Five of those eight games are divisional matchups, too. The Ravens are up against it this year, said Meghan Payton.

Check out Meghan Payton's video below:

The Baltimore Ravens are going to need a lot of hard work if they want to deliver results in the 2025 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens had a fairly decent 2024 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens were a force to be reckoned with last season. They won the AFC North title and finished the season with a 12-5 record. In the same campaign, the Ravens recorded the most total offensive yards in franchise history. They surpassed 4,000 passing and 3,000 rushing yards.

Lamar Jackson also had an impressive showing last year as he won the Offensive Player of the Week four times in a row. One of Jackson's major highlights of last season was when he threw five touchdown passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

Fans are hopeful that the Baltimore Ravens can produce similar results this year because, seeing the schedule, they're in for a rollercoaster ride.

