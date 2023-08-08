Ravens hosting Texans draft bust Jadeveon Clowney to protect $260 million Lamar Jackson investment

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent but could remain in the AFC North. After spending the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Clowney could become a Baltimore Raven.

Clowney was released by the Browns on March 15, after making comments about how the Browns used him and the small likelihood of him returning back to the team.

On Tuesday, the Ravens are hosting him for a free-agent visit. After chasing down Lamar Jackson for the past two seasons, the Ravens could sign him and take away one of Cleveland's productive edge rushers of the last two seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec Jadeveon Clowney was in building for a FA visit w Ravens today.

Clowney played in 12 total games last season, recording 28 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He was more productive during the 2021 season with Cleveland where he recorded nine sacks in 14 games.

If Clowney signs with the Baltimore Ravens. it will be the fifth team that he will play for in his NFL career.

Is Jadeveon Clowney a bust?

Jadeveon Clowney during Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Jadeveon Clowney has been a solid edge rusher during his nine-year career in the NFL.

However, he has not lived up to his expectations coming out of South Carolina. Prior to the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney was regarded as one of the most freakish defensive linemen coming out of college, as he posted a 4.53 40-yard dash time. He also had a viral clip of him lighting up Michigan running back Vincent Smith during the Outback Bowl that helped boost his stock.

Clowney was selected as the first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. In his first two seasons combined, he totaled 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

He would be named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-2018 as a member of the Texans but was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2019 season. Since then, he has played for the Seahawks, Tennesse Titans, and the Cleveland Browns, and hasn't recorded more than 40 tackles or 10 sacks in a season.

In his nine-year career, he has only been named to three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro. He has 320 tackles, 43 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, one interception, and 23 pass deflections in his career.

While he is a bust for being selected number one overall, Clowney is still a solid veteran in the NFL that can help out any team's pass-rush group.