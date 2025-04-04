Ravens' Isaiah Likely drops 2-word reaction to Trey McBride's $76M record-breaking deal

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride became the highest paid tight end in the history of the National Football League on Thursday. The 25-year-old signed a four-year contract worth $76 million which includes $43 million in guaranteed money.

After the contract extension was announced, McBride was congratulated by a fellow NFL tight end. Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely sent his well wishes while resharing the contract news in a post on X. Likely added the money emoji as well as an emoji showing his fingers were crossed. Perhaps an indication that the Ravens' tight end is hopeful for his own lucrative contract extension in the future.

"Yessir Brodie," Isaiah Likely wrote on X.

Isaiah Likely, who was drafted in 2022, is still currently playing on his original rookie contract which was a four-year deal worth $4.164 million.

QB Kyler Murray shared excitement for Trey McBride's record-breaking contract

Tight end Trey McBride is a valuable asset for the Arizona Cardinals' offense. Quarterback Kyler Murray now will have one of his top targets for the foreseeable future after McBride's record-breaking contract extension.

On Thursday evening, Kyler Murray took to X to share his excitement for McBride. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback shared a photo of the two on the field and declared it a 'great day.' The quarterback also said the two have a lot of work to do.

"Maaaaan! So happy for my dawg, worth every penny! More work to be done but a great day."

The Arizona Cardinals tight end originally signed a four-year deal worth $6.299 million. In 2025, the tight end will make a base salary of $5.346 million, according to Spotrac. He will now be under contract with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2029 NFL season, he will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2030 NFL season.

Trey McBride played in 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 and had 111 receptions for 1,146 receiving yards and two touchdowns. McBride was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Colorado State.

