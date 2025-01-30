Ravens issue official statement after Justin Tucker faces sexual assault accusations

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is in the news for sexual assault allegations on Thursday afternoon. The allegations were first reported in The Baltimore Banner and related to six massage therapists from four different spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area. The report claimed Tucker exposed himself and left bodily fluids on the table after his treatments.

The Ravens issued a brief statement regarding the news.

"We are aware of the Baltimore Banner's story regarding Justin Tucker as well as his response. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

Tucker is in the midst of a four-year, $24 million contract that runs through the 2027 season.

What did Justin Tucker say about the allegations?

Justin Tucker reportedly responded to the allegations in The Baltimore Banner. He issued a statement taking a hard stance in calling them "desperate tabloid fodder."

"In accusing me of misconduct, the article takes innocuous, or ambiguous, interactions and skews them so out of proportion they are no longer recognizable, and it presents vague insinuations as fact. This is desperate tabloid fodder ... I respect when individuals come forward to report misconduct of any kind.

"I support a process that allows claims to be properly investigated. But, for the sake of myself and my family, I cannot allow false claims to go unchallenged. I cannot be any clearer. These allegations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me and, more importantly, my family."

The identities of the six people accusing Tucker of sexual assault remain anonymous. With the stance that the Baltimore kicker took once the allegations became public, it is important to note that no lawsuit or threat of a lawsuit has been made as of this writing.

