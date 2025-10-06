Ravens' Jaire Alexander gets honest about his scuffle with Jaylin Noel over Texans WR's Ray Lewis dance

The Baltimore Ravens' season hit a new low during the 44-10 loss against the Houston Texans in their Week 5 clash on Sunday. During the fourth quarter of the game, Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander stirred controversy with his actions.

Texans rookie receiver Jaylin Noel was celebrating a four-yard touchdown, his first of the NFL career, to make it 41-10 and celebrated it with a Ray Lewis dance. However, his antics didn't sit well with Alexander, who tried to snatch the ball away from the rookie.

Noel's teammates pushed aside Alexander as the rookie receiver took the ball to the sidelines. Following the game, the Ravens CB shared his feelings about the controversial incident.

“I saw him celebrating in The Flock — in The Bank end zone," Alexander said. "I didn’t appreciate that while I was on the field. And then I see him toss the ball to the ball boy,” Alexander said. “And then he tried to get it back, and I was just like, ‘Nah, you ain’t getting the ball back.’ And they got mad.”

While Noel had his moment in the fourth quarter, the Texans were led by C. J. Stroud's solid outing. The Texans quarterback completed 23 of his 27 pass attempts for 244 yards with four touchdowns, improving the team's record to 2-3 for the season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh calls Texans loss "complete disappointment"

Although the Ravens were without Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley and Kyle Hamilton for the Week 5 clash, coach John Harbaugh called it a "complete dissapointment."

“A complete disappointment,” Harbaugh said after the game. “We’re going to have to find a way to turn it around and figure out who we are this next week, into the bye week, and after the bye. We’ve got more than half the season left, and we’re going to have to find ourselves. So, that’s what our aim will be going forward.”

The loss has dropped the Ravens to a 1-4 record for the season, with their postseason hope fading away in the absence of Lamar Jackson.

