Ravens' Justin Tucker faces sexual assault allegations: Report

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is reportedly accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior at several establishments in the Baltimore region. Six massage therapists at four high-end spas and wellness centers accused the kicker of exposing his genitals, including brushing two of them with his penis, and is believed to have ejaculated on the massage table after three treatments.

Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith and Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Banner report that therapists said Tucker's behavior was off the limit and forced them to finish their sessions early or decline to work with the kicker again. Moreover, he was allegedly banned from returning to two spas.

The report indicates that Tucker allegedly engaged in this behavior from 2012 through 2016.

“I’ve told people about this over the years, and they either act like it’s hot goss[ip] or a joke,” a therapist who worked with the player in 2016 said. “But it was really degrading.”

Tucker's lawyers denied the allegations, saying they were unlikely to prove and rejecting the notion that their client was ever banned from a spa or that he ejaculated at one.

“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described,” Tucker's lawyers said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”

Most of these women said they didn't know each other before the investigation took place. They asked for protection of their privacy to avoid retaliations from whoever felt they did something to hurt Justin Tucker's reputation.

Five women allegedly said Tucker asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs when he had an erection before trying to remove the sheets to expose his genitals.

What did the Baltimore Ravens say about Justin Tucker's allegations?

The Baltimore Ravens declined to comment on this situation, as well as the NFL. This wouldn't be the first time an NFL player is accused of engaging in questionable behaviors. Fellow AFC North player Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns was accused by multiple massage therapists several years ago.

The women declared they met Tucker early in his career, long before he was considered the great kicker he is right now. Ever since he joined the squad, he worked hard to be as accurate as possible, joining the elite of his position while helping Baltimore win the Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans.

