Ravens Kyle Van Noy ready to "get back" at Aaron Rodgers as 4x MVP joins division rivals

With Aaron Rodgers now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the four time NFL MVP QB is entering one of the most difficult divisions in all of football. The AFC North generally features tough, physical football with close competition for the playoffs. In 2025, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to be extremely tough tests for Rodgers and the Steelers.

Ad

Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy recently discussed how he is ready for Rodgers to be in the AFC North division and how he wants to "get back" at Rodgers for an incident that occurred several years ago.

"He [Aaron Rodgers] ended up walking by and kind of tapped me on my butt, like, 'Nice try.' So I gotta get him back for that. That’s been there for 10 years."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Van Noy then continued by highlighting how he is excited to see another elite QB in the division.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I still feel like he’s slinging the ball around... He has the confidence of anybody, and especially being a four-time MVP of the league. He’s coming into the Steelers, who are ready and primed to have a guy at the helm, at the quarterback position, to take them to where they want to go... I’m excited to see Aaron Rodgers under center to see if he likes it or not." Van Noy said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When will Kyle Van Noy have a chance to get back at Aaron Rodgers?

As alluded to, the Steelers and the Ravens are divisional opponents, meaning that they play each other once at home and once again each regular season. The first time Van Noy will have a chance to get back at Rodgers for the incident years ago will come in Week 14 on December 7th, 2025. The first meeting will take place at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Ravens, at 1:00 PM EST on CBS.

Ad

Meanwhile, the second meeting will take place in Week 18 at Acrisure Stadium, home the Steelers. Due to that matchup being in Week 18, neither the time or the date have been confirmed at this moment.

As a result, it appears as though Van Noy will need to wait until later into the 2025 National Football League season to get back at Rodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.