Ravens drop bombshell news about Lamar Jackson's contract extension 

Ccontract talks between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have officially ended. Jackson gave the team until Friday, September 9 as the final deadline for agreeing to a new contract before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Lamar Jackson told reporters today that his deadline to get a contract extension done with the Ravens is Friday. Lamar Jackson told reporters today that his deadline to get a contract extension done with the Ravens is Friday.

The Ravens released a statement confirming that no deal has been reached between the two parties and that talks will resume after the 2022 season. Vice President and Executive Manager Eric DeCosta said:

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson. We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says no deal reached with Lamar Jackson. Talks will continue after the season. #Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says no deal reached with Lamar Jackson. Talks will continue after the season. https://t.co/aCKFJStgva

Jackson was offered a deal of more than $200 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but he didn't accept it. According to multiple reports, Jackson has been seeking a fully-guaranteed contract, similar to the one that the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson. Clevleand gave Watson a five-year $230 million contract that is fully-guaranteed.

Other quarterbacks that were extended this off-season include Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, and Russell Wilson. None of these quarterbacks were given fully-guaranteed contracts like Watson.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Full discussion here: If Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed deal (like Deshaun Watson), it seems unlikely Baltimore will do it when you connect all the dots.Full discussion here: youtu.be/layi8mVoV3U If Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed deal (like Deshaun Watson), it seems unlikely Baltimore will do it when you connect all the dots.Full discussion here: youtu.be/layi8mVoV3U https://t.co/2EPlusvKwm

Lamar Jackson will headline the free agent quarterbacks in the 2023 offseason

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

With no deal being announced today by the franchise, Lamar Jackson is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. For the foreseeable future, Jackson will headline the free agent quarterbacks heading into 2023. Other free agent quarterbacks include Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Teddy Bridgewater, Taylor Heinicke, and others.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Leverage starts shifting towards Lamar assuming his play stays up to par. Betting on himself. Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson did not agree to terms on a contract extension before today's deadline. Negotiations are over. #Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson did not agree to terms on a contract extension before today's deadline. Negotiations are over. Lamar Jackson will play out the final year of his contract and is set to make $23M. Baltimore will be able to franchise tag him after the season for around $40M fully-guaranteed.Leverage starts shifting towards Lamar assuming his play stays up to par. Betting on himself. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate… Lamar Jackson will play out the final year of his contract and is set to make $23M. Baltimore will be able to franchise tag him after the season for around $40M fully-guaranteed. Leverage starts shifting towards Lamar assuming his play stays up to par. Betting on himself. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate…

Jackson will begin his fifth NFL season vs. the New York Jets. In his four years in the league, Jackson has been impressive and has proven himself to be a winner. He's 37-12 as a starter and has thrown for 9,967 yards and 84 touchdowns. He's also added 3,673 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

Jackson will be betting on himself this season and it could pay off for him in the long run. We will see how he gets on in what looks to be a huge prove-it year.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Baltimore Ravens and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell