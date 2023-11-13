Ravens' Lamar Jackson labeled 'overrated' by fans after team surrenders substantial lead in 33-31 loss to Browns

Heading into Sunday's matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns, many viewed the Baltimore Ravens led by Lamar Jackson as the best team in the NFL. They entered the day with a 7-2 record and in first place in the AFC North. Jackson was even looked at as a top MVP candidate.

Some now have a different view on the Ravens and Jackson after today's loss to the Browns. The Ravens were handed their third loss of the season as the Browns defeated the Ravens, 33-31, overcoming a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Baltimore got up to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led 17-9 at halftime. They scored the first touchdown of the third quarter as Odell Beckham Jr. went 40 yards for a score before the Browns matched them with a touchdown. The Ravens went up 31-17 in the fourth quarter when running back Gus Edwards scored a touchdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That's when the Browns scored back-to-back touchdowns before kicker Dustin Hopkins nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired.

In the loss, Jackson completed 13-out-of-23 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 41 yards. With his poor performance today, many think he's viewed as overrated.

Expand Tweet

Following today's blowout loss to the Browns, many fans on Twitter labeled Lamar Jackson as an 'overrated' quarterback.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Where do the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson stand after Sunday's loss?

Lamar Jackson during Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Despite Sunday's loss to their AFC North rival, the Cleveland Browns, the Baltimore Ravens still remain atop the AFC North division. At 7-3, they are a half game ahead of the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both 6-3.

Expand Tweet

Next week, the Ravens will have another tough divisional battle as they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night football.

Despite the loss, the Ravens are still one of the best teams in the AFC and the NFL. Jackson is still in discussion for MVP, but his odds will likely decrease after this week's performance.