Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy backs Aaron Rodgers to succeed where Russell Wilson failed at Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has yet to commit to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback is still a free agent and his future in the NFL is still uncertain. Nonetheless, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy believes that Rodgers would be a better fit for the Steelers than Russell Wilson, who led the team's offense last season.

On Friday, Van Noy appeared on "NFL on ESPN" and discussed why Pittsburgh might be more successful with Rodgers.

"I think this leadership that is voided by the Pittsburgh Steelers is gonna come down to the quarterback position," Van Noy said (09:30). "Aaron Rodgers comes to mind. I think Rodgers comes in. He brings in a different leadership value, and it's a leadership value I believe they need. They had Russell Wilson, but it didn't work for them.

"Rodgers can come in, and he can do the veteran leadership. He can take DK Metcalf and they could do special things. He can take the rookie running back [Kaleb Johnson] and Jaylen Warren under his wing. Get them going a little bit, and then have that camaraderie with the offensive line to really protect him. And they can do something."

The Steelers had Wilson and Justin Fields as their main quarterbacks in 2024. Fields was the starting QB before Wilson took over after recovering from his calf injury.

Pittsburgh finished second in the AFC North with a 10-7 record to qualify for the playoffs. However, the Steelers were eliminated from the postseason in the wild-card round with a 28-14 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

Since then, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has made several changes to his roster. Both Fields and Wilson were released in the offseason. The Steelers also didn't re-sign running back Najee Harris and traded wideout George Pickens.

So, Pittsburgh might need an experienced head in the dressing room, which is where Rodgers might have to step up.

Aaron Rodgers stalling on signing Pittsburgh Steelers contract

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

According to reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers offered Aaron Rodgers a contract on March 13. However, the veteran quarterback is taking his own sweet time in deciding to join the team.

Rodgers spent 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2011. The quarterback signed for the New York Jets in 2023 and had a two-year stint with them before being released in March.

As things stand, the Steelers still expect Rodgers to lead their offense for the 2025 season.

