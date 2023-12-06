Ravens legend Ed Reed sets expectation for Lamar Jackson to bring third Super Bowl to Baltimore

Ed Reed has backed Lamar Jackson to end the Baltimore Ravens' wait for the Super Bowl. Reed won one Super Bowl with the franchise in 2013 and that remains the last time they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy as a franchise.

It has now been a decade since that victory, even though the core coaching staff remains the same. And the former NFL safety believes that they are in a good position to win this year.

And the primary reason he does so is the quarterback. Ed Reed believes that not only is Lamar Jackson a great player who makes "special" plays, but he uplifts the crowd and the supporters and brings everyone along with him. The Hall-of-Famer said on "The Pivot Podcast":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I still watch the Ravens. And watching Lamar, it was like when we played against Vick, it reminds me of that. You can hear the excitement, people talking about it, you watching the plays like 'yeah, Lamar did that'. It is special bro."

He went on to say that ever since the quarterback has been there, he has waited for the third Super Bowl in franchise history to come their way. But he cautioned that only Lamar himself cannot get them over the finish line. Beyond teammates, he said that the entire city needs to get behind the team to have a chance. Reed continued:

"Since Lamar been there I've been excited about the number three coming. But I also know it takes the whole kit and caboodle. I mean, even the city. People don't understand what it takes to win a championship. It take everything."

Ed Reed should keep his fingers crossed that Lamar Jackson remains healthy for Ravens to win Super Bowl

No one who watches the NFL can disagree that Lamar Jackson is a special player. He is an elite passer and runner and the ultimate dual-threat quarterback. He has already won the MVP in his young career. The Ravens are a different team with him playing.

And therein lies the crux. Over the past few seasons, Baltimore has not reached where they could have because of injuries to their franchise starter. There have been other issues like contract negotiations as well. All of that now seems to be in the past. But given the amount of injuries to quarterbacks this season, Trevor Lawrence on Monday Night Football for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals being the latest, there is no guarantee.

Expand Tweet

But the Ravens will hope their luck is changing this season. If Lamar Jackson can remain healthy, Ed Reed is right that they are Super Bowl contenders.