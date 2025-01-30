Ravens legend Ray Lewis questions Dolphins' leadership heading into 2025 season: "What’s the identity?"

Ray Lewis is considered one of the greatest linebackers to ever step on a football field, earning induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. While he spent his entire professional career as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, the two-time Super Bowl champion has ties to the Miami area. He grew up in nearby Lakeland and played college football for the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

On Sunday, CBS News' Samantha Rivera asked Lewis about the Miami Dolphins' next steps following a disappointing 2024 season. He said:

"Sometimes you got to go through these rebuilding phases. I think when you have a lot of rock stars, superstars, I would take more chemistry than I would take rock stars. Give me people I can get to work together, and then it all pans itself out."

Lewis continued:

"But they got so many personalities, so many people, and then so many directions that they really don’t know which, like, when you think of the Dolphins, what’s the identity? Speed? Okay, great, but that’s a tangible thing. That’s a talent. I think community. What does it mean to be as a team? When we come in there, who’s the leader? There’s no defined leader."

The Dolphins had a disappointing year in 2024, finishing just 8-9, despite entering the year with the 12th-best odds to win the Super Bowl. It marked their worst finish since the 2019 season. To make matters worse, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill implied that he would like to play elsewhere following the season's final game, with many accusing him of quitting on the team during the game.

Ray Lewis announces cryptocurrency coin

Ray Lewis has remained in the public spotlight since retiring from the NFL following the 2012 season. On Thursday, he announced his latest venture, a cryptocurrency coin, tweeting:

"Excited to announce what we are working on for $FIT- Now the details still have to get ironed out. But we’re going to shoot for a fitness app that you can earn $FIT for working out, a vitamin and supplement store incorporating $FIT, and discounted medical and mental health testing incorporating $FIT as well.

"These things I am working on implementing will be generating revenues which can be used to buyback $FIT to keep it all going and push the price up at the same time." ...

Lewis' coin is trading at 0.003457, with a 25.0% increase over the past 24 hours. According to a tweet from the Pro Football Hall of Famer, the coin was featured in Forbes Crypto.

