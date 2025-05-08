Ravens' Malaki Starks throws bold Josh Allen challenge for rookie season

Baltimore Ravens rookie Malaki Starks has made a bold challenge towards Josh Allen ahead of his rookie season.

Ad

The Ravens selected Starks with the 27th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The safety out of Georgia will be a key part of Baltimore's defense but he is taking aim at Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen.

Ahead of his rookie season, Starks was asked which quarterback he wants to pick off the most and he quickly answered Allen, while appearing on SportsCenter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think I want to get Josh Allen," Starks said. "I want to get Josh Allen, it would just be fun and a really cool moment for me."

Starks will have a chance to intercept Allen in 2025 as Buffalo will host the Ravens this upcoming season. However, intercepting Allen will be easier said than done, as the MVP-winning quarterback only threw six interceptions last season.

Ad

Starks, meanwhile, only had one interception last season and had six interceptions in three college seasons.

Ravens GM glad to draft Malaki Starks

Malaki Starks was one of the best safeties in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Ravens used their first-round pick on him.

Starks will compete for a starting job in 2025. But Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta believes Starks is wired like a Raven and will fit in well in the defense.

Ad

"We are happy to take Malaki Starks," DeCosta said, via Ravens' team website. "He's a player that we've seen over the last couple of years, a great football player at a great football program. Wired like a Raven. Great mentality. Probably one of the most impressive interviews we've ever had at the Combine."

DeCosta, meanwhile, says Starks blew the team away with his football knowledge as he says after his meeting, it was clear they needed to draft him.

Ad

"When he got up we all were just kind of looking at each other. We use a grading scale, we grade every interview, and seven is the best, and across the board he got straight sevens. So it was just super impressive. I haven't seen that type of detail in a long time."

Starks joins the Ravens' safety room that features Kyle Hamilton, Beau Brade, and Robert Longerbeam, but Starks is projected to start alongside Hamilton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.