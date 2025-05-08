Ravens' Malaki Starks throws bold Josh Allen challenge for rookie season

Baltimore Ravens rookie Malaki Starks has made a bold challenge towards Josh Allen ahead of his rookie season.
The Ravens selected Starks with the 27th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The safety out of Georgia will be a key part of Baltimore's defense but he is taking aim at Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen.
Ahead of his rookie season, Starks was asked which quarterback he wants to pick off the most and he quickly answered Allen, while appearing on SportsCenter.
"I think I want to get Josh Allen," Starks said. "I want to get Josh Allen, it would just be fun and a really cool moment for me."
Starks will have a chance to intercept Allen in 2025 as Buffalo will host the Ravens this upcoming season. However, intercepting Allen will be easier said than done, as the MVP-winning quarterback only threw six interceptions last season.
Starks, meanwhile, only had one interception last season and had six interceptions in three college seasons.
Ravens GM glad to draft Malaki Starks
Malaki Starks was one of the best safeties in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Ravens used their first-round pick on him.
Starks will compete for a starting job in 2025. But Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta believes Starks is wired like a Raven and will fit in well in the defense.
"We are happy to take Malaki Starks," DeCosta said, via Ravens' team website. "He's a player that we've seen over the last couple of years, a great football player at a great football program. Wired like a Raven. Great mentality. Probably one of the most impressive interviews we've ever had at the Combine."
DeCosta, meanwhile, says Starks blew the team away with his football knowledge as he says after his meeting, it was clear they needed to draft him.
"When he got up we all were just kind of looking at each other. We use a grading scale, we grade every interview, and seven is the best, and across the board he got straight sevens. So it was just super impressive. I haven't seen that type of detail in a long time."
Starks joins the Ravens' safety room that features Kyle Hamilton, Beau Brade, and Robert Longerbeam, but Starks is projected to start alongside Hamilton.
