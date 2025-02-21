Ravens' Marlon Humphrey backs Micah Parsons after Cowboys star faces heat over his podcast

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons faced a lot of vitriol on social media for running a podcast during the season while his team struggled on the field. The linebacker's honesty about the franchise's underwhelming 7-10 season and his talking about the league did not sit well with a lot of fans.

The criticism seemingly hasn't simmered in the offseason, and Parsons is perplexed about it. He finally called out his detractors on X, asking:

Lol I wonder do people hate my podcast because it’s actually good or do people hate it because it’s bad?? Because hella people in the NBA and NFL have podcast(s) and no one has a problem."

Most fans in the replies explained that the Cowboys' and Parsons' performances on the field were a letdown, which led to them critiquing him for focusing on consistently uploading episodes on his YouTube channel rather than grinding to find ways to help them end their slump.

While fans chastised the linebacker, Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey came to his defense with a sarcastic response. He wrote:

"Pro athletes are only allowed to play their sport. You’re not allowed to do anything extra curricular outside of it. Everyone knows the rules sir."

Retired wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson was more straightforward in his defense of the Cowboys star. He wrote:

"I’ll beat you the f**k up if you stop your podcast, you have a voice & a platform, use it or deal with the consequences from me."

Parsons' podcast may or may not have the fans' backing, but his peers and former players are supportive of his attempt to build his brand on social media.

Micah Parsons on Cowboys future: Linebacker wants to help turn the tide

Micah Parsons isn't only dealing with the drama surrounding his podcast but also has to grapple with questions about his future with the Cowboys. The linebacker has one year left on his rookie deal and has yet to receive an extension offer from Dallas.

Most players in his position would either threaten to demand an exit or hold out if the front office did not hand them a lucrative offer. However, Parsons is handling it differently. When asked about his and the team's future the day after the Cowboys' season finale against the Washington Commanders, he said:

"I called upon the star. I landed on it, and I'm grateful. I feel like I got one of the best jobs in America... I don't want to hold anybody up. I want to see some of these (free agents) back in this locker room.

"We have a great opportunity. I want to see change. I want to see players here. I want to be as aggressive as we can be. I don't want to be a headache to nobody."

Despite Dallas' lack of urgency, Parsons' is calm and adamant that he wants to remain a Cowboy for the foreseeable future.

