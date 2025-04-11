Ravens' Marlon Humphrey delivers 5-word verdict on golf star amid 89th Masters tournament

Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey shared his taste for golf on Thursday, talking about a specific player as the 89th edition of the Masters tournament started. Humphrey took to social media to send a five-word message to praise Cameron Young.

Ad

"I like Cameron Young Swing," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Young, a professional golfer since 2019, finished tied at 27 after the first day of the iconic tournament. He concluded the day with 72, in line with the par.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Justin Rose finished Day 1 with seven under par (65), leading the pack comfortably as his closest pursuer finished the game with 68 shots.

There are still more days for Cameron Young to turn things around and win one of the most iconic championships in the world of sports.

Ad

Marlon Humphrey has been very active on social media, mostly commenting on NFL-related topics. Since the offseason started for his Ravens, Humphrey has been more active on social media, starting with his passionate defense of Micah Parsons' podcast activities in February.

After the Dallas Cowboys linebacker was criticized for focusing on his podcast, with people claiming he wasn't paying enough attention to football, Humphrey clapped back at Parsons' critics.

"Pro athletes are only allowed to play their sport. You’re not allowed to do anything extra curricular outside of it. Everyone knows the rules sir."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other side, he was fuming after one of his former teammates joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

Marlon Humphrey upset over Malik Harrison's free agency decision

Marlon Humphrey didn't mince words when talking about Malik Harrison's decision to leave the Baltimore Ravens. After spending several years together, Harrison decided to call it a day with the Ravens.

While this is normal in the NFL, Humphrey took issue with Harrison joining the AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. On March 14, the veteran quarterback took to X to call out Harrison's move.

Ad

"It’s 31 other teams and you pick the yellow team… honestly screw you," Humphrey tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a 12-5 record in the 2024 season. They couldn't move past the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round after a gut-wrenching last-second loss.

They have unfinished business for the 2025 season. Marlon Humphrey, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and others will be keen to make it and finally win the Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.