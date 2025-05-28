Ravens' Marlon Humphrey gets his jokes off over Kyle Hamilton being included in NFL safety's Mount Rushmore

Recently, ML Football's X page revealed the Mount Rushmore of current NFL safeties. The list included Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr., Atlanta Falcons' Jessie Bates, Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James and Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton's teammate Marlon Humphrey took a hilarious jab at the 24-year-old being added to the list.

Ad

Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton have played three seasons together in Baltimore. Humphrey joined the Ravens in 2017 as he was picked in the first round of that year's draft. Meanwhile, Hamilton was also a first-round pick drafted by the franchise in 2022.

It seems like the duo's chemistry off the field is just as strong as it is during game time. After ML Football posted the Mount Rushmore of NFL safeties, Marlon Humphrey logged on to X to tweet:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yall have to put a little more Asian in Kyle."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Hamilton has not responded to Humphrey's cheeky dig yet.

Marlon Humphrey reacts to the Ravens letting Justin Tucker go

It seems like Marlon Humphrey is very active on X. Earlier this month, the Ravens let go of their veteran kicker, Justin Tucker. Tucker spent 13 seasons in Baltimore but recorded a career-worst of 77.3% field goal percentage last year. However, he is also currently under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

Ad

The Ravens' executive vice president and general manager, Eric DeCosta, released a statement calling it a "football decision."

"I would just say like, from the standpoint of the investigation and all that, we don't know anything," Harbaugh said. "We haven't been given any information, as it should be. It's all done the way it's done. So we don't know anything along those lines. So, we can't make any decisions based on that."

Ad

After the news of Tucker's release was made public, the Baltimore Raves' cornerback Humphrey made his thoughts known on X as he tweeted four thinking emojis.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Ravens drafted Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the NFL draft this year to potentially replace Tucker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.