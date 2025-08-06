  • home icon
  • Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey labels joint practices “weird” after training session with Colts

By Joel Lefevre
Published Aug 06, 2025 17:16 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
Marlon Humphrey is apparently not a big fan of joint practices with other NFL teams for one key reason. On Tuesday, his Baltimore Ravens practiced with the Indianapolis Colts. The four-time Ravens Pro Bowler and two-time First-team All-Pro cornerback said on his X account Tuesday:

“Joint practices are weird because you never can tell who really won.”
It isn’t just that confusion can occur at these joint events, but tensions can be rather high as well. That’s what we saw on Tuesday, with ESPN reporting that Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was removed from practice for throwing punches at the Colts players during a sideline-clearing fight between the two teams.

That reportedly stemmed from a punt drill in which the Ravens’ Keyon Martin shoved Indy’s Tyler Goodson, with the latter retaliating. Meanwhile, Wiggins sprinted over to help his teammate, while also landing several shots to Goodson’s body.

“There’s an opportunity to handle those situations, like you’re going to handle them in a game," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "And we did 99% of the time, but we didn’t on that play."
“That’s joint practice,” Colts safety Camryn Bynum said about the incident. “We know no matter what, you can’t get out of a joint practice without a fight. You gotta stand up for your teammates. Obviously, it’s going to get chippy, especially during the special team phase.”
For his part, Humphrey reportedly asked Wiggins what happened, and his teammate didn’t respond. We will find out soon if there is still bad blood between the Colts and Ravens as the two square off in preseason action on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Marlon Humphrey has much-needed help in the cover game

Heading into the 2025 campaign, the Ravens’ secondary is expected to be among the best in the league, with Marlon Humphrey having a strong cover man to back him up.

During the offseason, Baltimore added Jaire Alexander to the team, and the two-time Second-team All-Pro alongside Humphrey are expected to make the Ravens among the toughest teams to throw against in 2025.

Last season, Baltimore gave up an average of 244.1 passing yards per game, after only allowing 191.9 in the previous campaign.

That, along with the Ravens' strong defensive line, should make them even stronger defensively in 2025. They ranked second in team sacks in 2024 (54). They also boast two All-Pro offensive players from last season in quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

The Ravens open the regular season on September 7 in Buffalo against the Bills, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season in a thriller at Highmark Stadium (27-25).

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

