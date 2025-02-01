Ravens' Marlon Humphrey puzzled by mysterious poster of himself at Pro Bowl in Orlando

Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey was left confused after finding out a contest involving him was being set up. While he's in Orlando for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, the cornerback ran into an announcement of a lookalike contest.

He took to X (formerly Twitter), to share the picture announcing the competition, which includes a mystery prize.

"Not sure WHO is doing this?? 🤔🤔," Humphrey tweeted on Saturday.

Marlon Humphrey and the Ravens finished a 2024 NFL season that initially looked more promising. They made it to the postseason after winning the AFC North division but fell short again, getting eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round at Highmark Stadium.

That game wasn't exempt from controversy, as Humphrey was fined $45,020 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Fans weren't happy about that decision and made their discontent clear on social media.

That wasn't the last time Humphrey and Allen crossed paths on social media. The Bills lost the following week against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, which opened the door for Humphrey to troll Josh Allen and his teammates with a savage remark.

He reacted to a tweet saying the Bills felt disrespected being the underdogs against the Ravens.

“After the Pro Bowl, maybe we can all go enjoy Cancun ❤️,” Humphrey tweeted.

It seems like a rivalry might be brewing between these two teams, and Marlon Humphrey is right in the middle.

Marlon Humphrey engaged in back-and-forth on social media with Chad Ochocinco

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills weren't the only ones on the receiving end of Marlon Humphrey's shots. Before he took on the quarterback and his teammates, he went at it with former Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Chad Ochocinco.

After the retired wideout asked Rashod Bateman to tell Humphrey and teammate Nate Wiggins that they couldn't stop him and were lucky they didn't play in the same era, Humphrey didn't take those words kindly.

"Not worried about him. If I can't guard him, I'm just going to hit up EDC, be like, 'EDC, make the call,' and then it's going to be, we have Revis following and then, and me, and they gonna figure it out. 3 DBs out, there we good." (8:30 mark)

The cornerback has always been vocal, especially after starting his podcast. It remains to be seen if he shows up to the competition and who wins the mystery prize.

