Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey has some interesting recollections about Jeff Bezos, whom he got to see during Super Bowl LIV. As the Kansas City Chiefs were getting ready to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, many celebrities were there in Miami for this American culrmtural event.

As a football player, Marlon Humphrey was certainly there. But Amazon chief Jeff Bezos was also there and reportedly having the time of his life. He was spotted with Tony Gonzalez, who is a Chiefs legend. According to the Ravens' players recollection, he was in and out with other women. While the footballer was pondering his next moves, he reports that the Amazon founder was a step ahead.

"It was the Superbowl in Miami, Bezos slides and out of nowhere him and that really tall, tight end, who was a Hall of Famer, curly-haired skinned Tony Gonzalez. Bezos in there bobbing and making out with chicks. I'm building up confidence, and out of nowhere Bezos in like five seconds ducks off the back of the couch, just turns around and gets off."

Marlon Humphrey also recollected that it seemd that like Jeff Bezos had purchased two sections, one near the DJ booth and one a little far away when things were calmer. The Ravens player added,

"Look up 30 seconds later, he's in a whole another section. He bought two sections, I guess when it got too hot in the front, he was closest to the DJ booth."

Jeff Bezos was already in a relationship with Lauren Sanchez when Marlon Humphrey allegedly spotted him

Super Bowl LIV took place in February 2020. Jeff Bezos was already with Lauren Sanchez, when Marlon Humphrey spotted him. They both had extramarital affairs in 2018, and have been together officially since 2019.

Tony Gonzalez, who was also namechecked by Marlon Humphrey, previously was in a relationship with Lauren Sanchez and has a child together. They have been known to hang around and keep a professional relationship even though they are now separated and moving on in their lives with other people.

Jeff Bezos has since been intimately involved in the NFL from the following year. He struck a deal with the league in 2021 for exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football beginning this year. He has also been mooted as a potential owner for teams like Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders before others purchased it.

As an NFL mover and shaker, the Amazon founder's relationship with the league probably burgeoned from his appearance in Miami for the Super Bowl.