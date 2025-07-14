Ravens' Marlon Humphrey singles out $275,000,000 AFC QB as biggest test of 2024 NFL season

Since entering the NFL in the 2017 season, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been one of the most consistent and elite shutdown defensive players in the league. He is a two time First Team All Pro and a four time Pro Bowler. In 2024, Humphrey had a career high six interceptions and had two forced fumbles for the Ravens in another dominant campaign.

Ad

The star cornerback recently appeared on the popular 'Herd w/ Colin Cowherd Show' on July 11 and was asked who was the "toughest quarterback you faced last season?"

In response to the question, Humphrey made clear that division rival and $275 million worth QB Joe Burrow was the toughest quarterback he faced last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The toughest quarterback I faced last season would probably be Joe Burrow." (08:05) Humphrey said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

In addition to being voted to the toughest quarterback by Humphrey, Burrow also had a ridiculously impressive statistical campaign of his own and was amongst the very best players in the league in 2024.

The Cincinnati Bengals star QB Burrow finished the season with 4,918 passing yards (No. 1 rank in the NFL), 43 passing touchdowns (No. 1 rank in the NFL), and nine interceptions. Due to this remarkable campaign, he was awarded the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and earned a spot on the Pro Bowl roster as well.

Ad

Will the Cincinnati Bengals or the Baltimore Ravens win the AFC North in 2025?

The Bengals and the Ravens are the two likeliest teams to win the AFC North in 2025. Although there is a chance that the Pittsburgh Steelers and new QB Aaron Rodgers find immediate success, the Cleveland Browns are not expected to finish the campaign anywhere near the top of the division.

Ad

Among the Bengals and the Ravens, it is hard to make a legitimate case that the Baltimore franchise are not the top team and the current favorites to win the division in 2025. Baltimore has arguably the most talented offensive unit in the league, one of the best QB's in Lamar Jackson, a great head coach in John Harbaugh, and an elite defense led by Humphrey.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati has an elite offense with superstar playmakers and one of the best QB's in the league in Joe Burrow. However, the defensive unit is nowhere near the level of the Ravens and was one of the worst in the league in 2024.

Ad

According to Bet365, the Ravens are the current favorite to win the AFC North at -150, followed by the Bengals at +230, the Steelers at +550, and the Browns at +3000.

AFC North Division odds - Bet365

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.