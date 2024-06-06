  • NFL
  • Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brutally roasts Nick Wright for leaving him off top-5 QBs list

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 06, 2024 20:36 GMT
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brutally roasts Nick Wright for leaving him off top-5 QBs list
Lamar Jackson was not happy with Nick Wright's list of current NFL quarterbacks. The NFL analyst listed whom he considers the best players in the most pivotal position in football and began with Patrick Mahomes. That was no surprise and not just because Nick Wright is a Chiefs fan; anyone who watches the NFL will find it hard to disagree there.

He then followed it up with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, two very good quarterbacks who have made their franchise competitive and contenders for the highest honors. He then picked C.J. Stroud, the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year and then finished off the list with Matthew Stafford, who could soon be usurped by 2024 NFL Draft's first overall pick and new Bears quarterback, Caleb Williams.

also-read-trending Trending

While all the quarterbacks mentioned above are fine players, the glaring omission was Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback is the reigning NFL MVP. In fact, he is tied with Patrick Mahomes with two awards recognizing him as the league's best for a season. The Baltimore star is one of only 11 players to have won the MVP more than once and, along with Patrick Rodgers and Aaron Rodgers, one of the only three active players with that distinction.

Lamar Jackson, therefore, did not take kindly to Nick Wright's oversight. He first responded by saying,

"I don’t even kno dude"

He then followed it up with a less-than-flattering jab at the NFL analyst's physical appearance. It was clear that the reigning MVP was not happy with being left off the list.

Does Nick Wright have a case for Lamar Jackson's exclusion from his list?

Nick Wright made the point that every time Lamar Jackson has got the hopes up of Baltimore fans by delivering a stellar regular season, he has struggled in the playoffs. He has never taken the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

While that is a fair assessment, then the inclusion of C.J. Stroud becomes suspect. The Texans were eliminated last season by the Ravens in the Divisional Round, after all. Including Caleb Williams in the conversation, when he is yet to play a single snap in the NFL, was also bizarre.

Hence, it seems that Lamar Jackson has a fair case that he is among the top-five quarterbacks in the league and NIck Wright's exclusion from his list is without merit. But the best response the quarterback can give to his naysayers is by ensuring that he brings the Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore sooner rather than later.

