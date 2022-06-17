"I don't worry what those guys get" - Lamar Jackson brushes off notion that he wants contract as big as Deshaun Watson

Lamar Jackson spoke about his contract situation to the media, shaking off the idea that he wants a contract similar to that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback said that Watson’s contract has no bearing on what his next deal should be, saying:

“I'm a man of my own. I don't worry what those guys get."

"I'm a man of my own. I don't worry what those guys get."

Cleveland gave Watson a five-year, $230 million deal soon after trading for him. The 2019 NFL MVP in Jackson told reporters he expects to be with the Ravens for the rest of his career in the NFL. He’s recently been speaking with the franchise regarding his contract as he enters the last year of his rookie deal.

Silencing all the speculation. #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson told reporters he expects to be with Baltimore for his entire career. He's recently talked with the team about his contract as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

Baltimore drafted Jackson with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Louisville.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner started seven games in his rookie season for the Ravens. In that 2018 season, he had six passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns.

In his second season in the league, he led the NFL in touchdown passes with 36 to go with 3,127 yards passing and six picks. The quarterback also made NFL history in that 2019 season, rushing for 1,206 yards, the most for any quarterback in a single season.

He broke former Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Michael Vick’s record of 1,039 yards in the 2006 season. Atop winning MVP in the 2019 season, Jackson made his first Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro as well.

Last season, the Ravens quarterback started 12 games for the team, throwing for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He also made his second trip to the Pro Bowl in the 2021 season.

What Could Jackson’s Contract Look Like?

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

According to Spotrac, the market value of the Baltimore quarterback is a five-year, $220,490,205 contract, which would make him the fourth amongst current starters.

The projected market value deal would place him behind quarterbacks Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

We’ll see what the 25-year-old's new deal will look like should he get one this offseason.

