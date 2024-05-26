The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off a stellar 2023 NFL season. He won his second Most Valuable Player (MPV) award, becoming the youngest player, at age 27, to do so.

The Ravens were bound for a Super Bowl last year. However, a dismal performance in the AFC Championship game against the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs had them eliminated. Lamar Jackson is now 2-4 in the postseason.

Former Green Bay Packers WR James Jones believes it's high time for Lamar Jackson to make the Super Bowl. Speaking on FS1's "Speak," Jones said that the Ravens QB's accomplishments don't matter if he fails to take them to the Super Bowl. [From 1:37]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We seen unanimous MVPs, we seen another MVP," Jones said. "We seen you get to the AFC Championship. Nothing else matters. If you come out here and you throw for 30 touchdowns and rush for 1000 yards and win another MVP and lose in the playoffs. It means nothing. Lamar Jackson has to get to a Super Bowl."

Jones added:

"We have you in the elite quarterback conversation because you have earned it. But we have you in that conversation and you have not been to a Super Bowl. It is time to get to a Super Bowl for Lamar Jackson. That's the only thing that matters the rest of his career."

In 16 games last season, Lamar Jackson threw for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 102.7.

Lamar Jackson pumped with Derrick Henry's addition as Ravens chase Super Bowl win

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their offense this offseason by signing free agent running back Derrick Henry. The 30-year-old signed a two-year $16 million deal with the franchise. The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is pretty excited to pair with Derrick Henry.

"I just get the ball and [say], ‘Go, big guy, go.’ I’m cheering like the fans,” Jackson said via PFT. “I never had to go up against Derrick ever, so that’s a plus for me, but it’s great to have him in our backfield."

Jackson added:

"[We] have a great line to block for him, and we know what type of player he is, we know the type of defense we have, [we] know what type of skill players we have here. I feel like we’re getting there."

Derrick Henry has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since getting drafted in 2016. He's rushed for 1000+ yards in five out of the eight seasons in the NFL. Henry's addition is expected to serve as a massive power boost to the Ravens' backfield.