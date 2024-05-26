  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ravens QB Lamar Jackson pressured to make Super Bowl run by ex-Packers WR - "Only thing that matters the rest of his career"

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson pressured to make Super Bowl run by ex-Packers WR - "Only thing that matters the rest of his career"

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 26, 2024 01:14 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson pressured to make Super Bowl run by ex-Packers WR

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off a stellar 2023 NFL season. He won his second Most Valuable Player (MPV) award, becoming the youngest player, at age 27, to do so.

The Ravens were bound for a Super Bowl last year. However, a dismal performance in the AFC Championship game against the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs had them eliminated. Lamar Jackson is now 2-4 in the postseason.

Former Green Bay Packers WR James Jones believes it's high time for Lamar Jackson to make the Super Bowl. Speaking on FS1's "Speak," Jones said that the Ravens QB's accomplishments don't matter if he fails to take them to the Super Bowl. [From 1:37]

"We seen unanimous MVPs, we seen another MVP," Jones said. "We seen you get to the AFC Championship. Nothing else matters. If you come out here and you throw for 30 touchdowns and rush for 1000 yards and win another MVP and lose in the playoffs. It means nothing. Lamar Jackson has to get to a Super Bowl."

Jones added:

"We have you in the elite quarterback conversation because you have earned it. But we have you in that conversation and you have not been to a Super Bowl. It is time to get to a Super Bowl for Lamar Jackson. That's the only thing that matters the rest of his career."

In 16 games last season, Lamar Jackson threw for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 102.7.

youtube-cover

Lamar Jackson pumped with Derrick Henry's addition as Ravens chase Super Bowl win

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their offense this offseason by signing free agent running back Derrick Henry. The 30-year-old signed a two-year $16 million deal with the franchise. The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is pretty excited to pair with Derrick Henry.

"I just get the ball and [say], ‘Go, big guy, go.’ I’m cheering like the fans,” Jackson said via PFT. “I never had to go up against Derrick ever, so that’s a plus for me, but it’s great to have him in our backfield."

Jackson added:

"[We] have a great line to block for him, and we know what type of player he is, we know the type of defense we have, [we] know what type of skill players we have here. I feel like we’re getting there."

Derrick Henry has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since getting drafted in 2016. He's rushed for 1000+ yards in five out of the eight seasons in the NFL. Henry's addition is expected to serve as a massive power boost to the Ravens' backfield.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी