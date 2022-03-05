"It's still there" - Lamar Jackson highlights the racial prejudice in NFL regarding black QBs

Baltimore Ravens franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson shared his thoughts on the racial bias black quarterbacks face in the NFL. The quarterback voiced his opinion on Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James' YouTube show, The Shop.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Ravens' Lamar Jackson said racial bias against Black quarterbacks is “still there” in the NFL: Ravens' Lamar Jackson said racial bias against Black quarterbacks is “still there” in the NFL:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

As the conversation shifted to how there has been a historical bias in opposition to Black quarterbacks, the Lakers forward said:

"It's dying off, but it's still there."

The Ravens quarterback replied:

"It's still there. That's why I need that championship."

In the show, James discussed how he felt slighted when not being included in conversations about the best scorers in the history of the NBA. He stated it's something the 25-year-old signal-caller could understand due to critics telling him "He wasn't a real quarterback."

It was mentioned how the quarterback was asked to do wide receiver drills at the NFL combine in 2018 despite winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback.

Jackson shrugged his shoulders when asked why he was told to do so, saying:

"I have no idea."

Asked what lessons he hopes to take from the 18-time NBA All-Star as he progresses in his NFL career, the quarterback said:

"Everything. And being a champion. I feel like that's the one thing I want to take from him, if anything else. You know, being a champion. Being a billionaire. That's what I've been thinking about ever since I was a little kid, being a billionaire and being a champion."

Jackson and his NFL Career

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Jackson was drafted with the final pick (32nd overall) in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Baltimore.

He started seven games in his rookie season, throwing for 1,201 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also ran for 695 yards and five touchdowns in the 2018 season.

In 2019, Jackson became the fourth black quarterback to win the NFL MVP, joining the late Steve McNair with the Tennessee Titans (2003), Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (2015), and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (2018).

That season, the quarterback led the league in touchdown passes with 36 to go along with 3,127 passing yards. He ran for 1,206 yards, which is the most for a quarterback in a season in NFL history.

He also finished sixth in the league in rushing that season. The former Louisville Cardinals player has led the Ravens to three playoff appearances in his four seasons.

He’s entering the final year of his contract and is set to make $23,016,000 in 2022. Without question, the team will extend their quarterback at some point. He is set to lead Baltimore to their first Super Bowl since the 2012 season in 2022.

Edited by Adam Dickson

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Lamar Jackson about the racial bias and black QBs? Yes No 0 votes so far