Ravens S Kyle Hamilton gets engaged to musician girlfriend Reese Damm in dreamy destination ceremony [PICS]

Kyle Hamilton got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Reese Damm, earlier this week. The Baltimore Ravens safety announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Friday.

Ad

The couple shared pictures of the romantic proposal. The NFL star shared the date of their engagement, which was June 23. He planned the proposal by the seaside in front of an arch decorated with pink flowers.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Hamilton wore a white shirt, which he styled with a blue blazer and matching pants, along with brown shoes. Reese Damm complemented her beau in an elegant light blue dress. She wore an off-shoulder dress and paired it with white sandals.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In one of the pictures, Damm gave a closer look at her diamond ring. The high school sweethearts were joined by their family members and friends and they posted a few pictures with their loved ones.

Ad

Reese Damm shared highlights from Kyle Hamilton’s "Year 3" with the Ravens

In February, Reese Damm shared pictures with the NFL star, recapping the memorable moments from last season. She posted pictures of her cheering for the beau's team, along with a picture with the safety.

"Year 3 highlights pt 2" she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Kyle Hamilton’s fiancée cheered for him when he was selected by the Ravens in the 2022 NFL draft. He is entering his fourth season with the team.

In the last three seasons, Hamilton has had a phenomenal time, and CBS Sports included him in the “top 25 NFL players 25-under,” ranking him at No. 11.

NFL writer Cody Benjamin praised the star in his CBS Sports article and wrote:

"It's almost unbelievable now that Hamilton started just four games as a rookie, because the last two seasons, he's been all over the ball at every level of the field for the Ravens. Need a timely sack? He can do it. Need a critical pass breakup? He's there. The Notre Dame product all but sets the standard for do-it-all safety play."

Kyle Hamilton has recorded 250 tackles, 186 solo tackles and 64 assists. He was included in the Pro Bowl for the second straight season in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.