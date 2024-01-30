Ravens star Justin Tucker breaks silence on Travis Kelce throwing his helmet away during pre-game routine

Just before the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs took the field, one weird scene was spotted where the Chiefs were warming up. Tight end Travis Kelce was seen throwing the helmet of Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to the side out of nowhere, and the scene caught the attention of the media.

According to reports, Tucker was warming up where Patrick Mahomes was warming up as well. But that was the Chiefs' side, so when Kelce spotted Tucker there, he decided to throw his helmet away. But the greatest kicker in NFL history didn't make much of a deal about the situation speaking on Monday:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although the incident obviously didn't change anything in the result of the game, the fact that Kelce felt free to disrespect Tucker in that sense was a clear message about how they felt about the contest. Even if you're not supposed to make much of it, it was still a thing to note.

Who's to blame for the Baltimore Ravens loss?

The Baltimore Ravens couldn't conclude their great regular season with a Super Bowl berth. The team was dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs for much of the contest and lost 17-10 in a game that they never were able to lead.

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers had a strong game in numbers, but he was also one of the major problems of the offense. First came a deep ball where he stopped at the 10-yard line, but then they had to go back 15 yards due to a taunting penalty; late in the same drive, he fumbled the ball in the end zone and Baltimore walked away with no points.

It's difficult to pinpoint just one reason for the loss because, even though Zay Flowers had some rookie mistakes, the truth is that the play call was really disappointing. Perhaps even more notable was how much the Ravens avoided running the ball, and how much they suffered because of it.

However, the real reason is that it was a masterclass from Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs defense. Patrick Mahomes played a great game and dominated in stretches, but Kansas City held Baltimore's offense so well that they couldn't find any answers apart from some isolated big plays. It was a deserved win for the visitors.