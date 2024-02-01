Ravens star Marlon Humphrey takes dig at Bill Belichick after ex-Patriots HC fails to land new job

Baltimore Ravens star cornerback took a shot at Bill Belichick.

After the 2023 NFL season ended, the New England Patriots and Belichick agreed to part ways.

"Robert and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways. For me, this is a day of gratitude and celebration," Belichick said at a news conference.

"We had a vision of building a championship football team here. That's exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations, the amount of success that we were able to achieve together through a lot of hard work and the contributions of so many people. I'm very proud of that, and I'll always have those great memories. I'll carry those with me for the rest of my life."

With Belichick now available, many wondered where he would coach in 2024. But, after Dan Quinn was named the Washington Commanders head coach, all six vacant jobs have been filled, leaving Belichick on the sideline.

Belichick might not be coaching in the 2024 NFL, and Marlon Humphrey decided to take a shot at the legendary coach on X.

"The “greatest coach of All time” did not get hired out of 6 Head Coaching jobs open . I think that debate can be put to rest now," Humphrey tweeted.

Of course, Belichick was considered the greatest coach in NFL history. He coached the New England Patriots during the dynasty where they won six Super Bowls.

However, after Tom Brady left, Belichick and the Patriots struggled, and many wondered if Belichick was that good a head coach. Humphrey was pointing to this.

Did Bill Belichick interview anywhere?

Bill Belichick only was interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons, and it was reported he had two interviews.

Despite Atlanta having some interest in Belichick, the Falcons eventually hired Raheem Morris as their new head coach. It's uncertain why Atlanta didn't decide to go with Belichick, but it leaves the coach without a job in 2024.

According to reports, Belichick could work in TV in 2024 and then look for a head coaching job in 2025 when more open up. One possible location is the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy was brought back but is in the hot seat.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has also talked publicly about his relationship with Belichick and is open to working with him in the future:

"I know him personally, and I like him," Jones said, per Yahoo! Sports. "There's no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None."

As a head coach in the NFL, Belichick is 302-165 and has won six Super Bowls while going 31-13 in the playoffs.