The Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off for the second time this season at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday Night Football as Lamar Jackson and his Ravens look to sweep their rivals.

The Ravens will be looking for a bounce-back effort against the current AFC North champions after losing 33-31 to the Cleveland Browns last week. The Bengals are also coming off a 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans, so neither team will be feeling all that confident heading into this game.

However, there could be some psychological warfare going on with the uniforms that Baltimore will be wearing for this clash, and fans have taken notice.

Fans react to Ravens uniforms vs. Bengals

Baltimore will be wearing their all-black uniforms on Thursday Night Football, and given how slick it looks, we imagine that Baltimore fans like it as well.

As it turns out, one fan thinks that it will be a funeral for the Bengals tonight.

"Funeral for the Bengals."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Baltimore's all-black uniforms:

So all Baltimore fans love that their team is wearing their all-black uniforms, and for some, a win is all but assured.

Baltimore has a chance to break at top of AFC North

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

With Baltimore sitting at the top of the AFC North at 7-3, a win tonight would give them serious breathing room between themselves and the Bengals. But additionally, it would almost surely end the Bengals' faint hopes of repeating as AFC North champs.

Baltimore surrendered a 14-point lead to the Browns last week, and considering that it already has the tiebreaker over the Bengals from its Week 2 victory, a win today would effectively destroy the Bengals' chances of winning the division.

With the Browns and Steelers both at 6-3 and hot on the heels of Baltimore, a win against the Bengals is even more crucial, and with the game being at M&T Bank Stadium and Cincinnati without Tee Higgins, many think a Baltimore win is coming.

However, this is a division game, so expect a tight and competitive battle, with the winner earning significant momentum in the race for the division title.