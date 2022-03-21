“I’m like screaming at kids” - Ray Lewis voices frustration with modern-day NFL defenders 

Baltimore Ravens' Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis was known for his mental acuity and ferocity as a force in the middle of the field. The legendary Lewis was drafted by the organization in 1996 and retired in 2012 after earning his second Super Bowl title, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII.

The former middle linebacker recently spoke about how much the game has changed, especially when it comes to modern-day defenders in the NFL. Here's what Lewis had to say:

“When you actually get to plan those types of chess match games against (Tom) Brady and Peyton (Manning), it's the smallest things of effort that will decide the wins and losses. It's not this big touchdown or (something else). It’s the smallest things. It’s me knowing that Peyton comes to the line on second down. And I see that the receiver’s right leg is up on the line instead of his left and the outside receiver is backing off. I know I'm getting that high-low now."

Ray Lewis continued his statement by speaking about his own emotions and feelings when watching defenders in the league play today:

"I know if two are driving up and number one is coming in, the corner can't make that play because he has to sit off. So the only person that can affect that play, if you know what's coming, is the middle back. And that's the difference when I watch football. I'm screaming at kids (saying), 'You gotta know the game.' If you can count one, two, three as a middle linebacker, you can be a very effective person.”

If any defender can speak to what improvements need to be made for NFL defenders, it's the former two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2000, 2003).

Lewis was named Super Bowl XXXV MVP in his historic career, was a ten-time All-Pro, 13-time Pro Bowl selection, and was named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. His two most dominant seasons, 2000 and 2003, culminated in winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

He holds the NFL record for most combined tackles in a career (2,059), most solo tackles in a season (156), and the most career solo tackles (1,568).

The University of Miami standout is also a member of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and is a member of the Baltimore Ravens' Ring of Honor.

One blip on the career of Ray Lewis has been the unsolved double murder that occurred on January 31, 2000. The linebacker was in Atlanta, Ga., to partake in the Super Bowl festivities that season but was involved in a melee that resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

After a lengthy trial, the double murder charges against Lewis were dropped in exchange for a plea deal. The charge was lessened to obstruction of justice in exchange for testifying against his two friends responsible for the stabbings, which caused the deaths.

The linebacker was found to have not committed the stabbings, and his plea deal cleared him of being considered an accomplice.

His career continued, and he is not only the best player in Ravens history but perhaps the best linebacker ever to play the game of football.

