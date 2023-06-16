Ray Lewis wife: Is former Ravens star married? A look into his family

Former NFL star Ray Lewis suffered a personal tragedy today as it was revealed that his son, Ray Lewis III, had passed away at the age of 28. Details regarding his death have yet to be released.

The deceased was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida. He played college football for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union Panthers. Most recently, he played for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football league. He was also pursuing a career in the music industry.

He was the son of Ray Lewis and Tatyana McCall. The couple have three sons together:Lewis III, Raydhad and Rahsaan. However, they were never married and the former NFL Hall-of-Famer has never married. They met while they were at the University of Miami.

When scrutinized on her relationship with the controversial Baltimore Ravens star, who was embroiled in a murder trial, she has previously said,

“We are all ex something’s. Ex-drunks. Alcoholics. Womanizers. Whatever it is. He’s got a past. So what.”

But they are no longer together. She is a Sr Principal Public Relations officer with Northrop Grumman, as per McCall’s LinkedIn profile. She also says that she is a DBA candidate in Leadership from Walden University. She has an MBA in Marketing & Management from Rollings College’s Crummer Graduate School of Business.

He has three other children with three other women as well. He had a daughter, Diaymon Desiree Lewis, with Towana Denise Poe. It resulted from a fleeting affair in 1997. In January 1998, she filed a paternity suit against the NFL player. He later agreed to pay $2,700 a month, as well as $29,700 in back payments to Poe.

He also dated Sharnika Kelly, with whom he had Ralin Lewis in 2001. Not much is known about her, but she has another daugher Kaitlin, whom Ray Lewis also treats as his own child. He also dated Kimberly Arnold and has another child Rayvyn Lewis.

Ray Lewis' children followed their dad into sports

All of Ray Lewis' children played sports to some degree. Diaymon Lewis went to University of Alabama and competed in track and field. She presented her father at the Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Rayshad was first-team All-Florida in high school and then played with Utah State, University of Maryland and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Rahsaan was a high school basketball player but later played college football at UCF, FAU and Kentucky. Today, he penned a touching tribute to his departed brother.

Ralin Lewis played cornerback and safety for Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland and is currently into music.

