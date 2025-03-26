"Really stupid" – Jason Kelce rips Browns' $2,400,000,000 plan to move stadium out of downtown Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns' proposed $2.4 billion stadium project is already sparking controversy. The team is considering moving out of downtown Cleveland to Brook Park, a shift that has left many fans and former NFL stars questioning the decision. Among the loudest voices is Jason Kelce, who didn’t hold back on his thoughts.

On the latest “New Heights” podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce dissected the proposal, with Jason flat-out calling it “really stupid.” His biggest issue? The move away from downtown. He compared it to Kansas City, emphasizing how much better a stadium feels when it's in the heart of a city.

“Really stupid—out in Brook Park—that they're trying to get everybody excited about. The stadium no longer being in downtown Cleveland. I just, I know. I know Kansas City's stadium and everything is … sport,” Jason said (10:00).

Travis echoed the sentiment, struggling to understand the reasoning behind the decision.

The Browns' plan includes a state-of-the-art indoor stadium, but that’s another problem for Jason. He loves when the elements factor into games – like the Eagles' snow-filled playoff clash with the Rams. Dismissing the idea of climate-controlled football, he said:

"I don't like anything about this. I don't like that it's not downtown. I don't like that it's indoor. Like, I don't like anything about this. And I'm sorry—if I'm—maybe I'm so detached from Cleveland that I'm not in the majority here. I don't know what the majority of Cleveland does want, which is really what is most important.

"Yeah, all I know is I like when the elements play a role in the game. I like when snow is involved. We had an awesome playoff game here at the Link this year—in the snow—against the Rams. That wouldn't have happened with an indoor stadium. I don't like indoor stadiums. I don't care. I'll put a jacket on and go watch football. Do you?"

For a franchise built on grit and tough conditions, an indoor stadium in a suburban setting feels out of place. Cleveland fans have a major debate on their hands – one that isn’t cooling down anytime soon.

Jason Kelce reveals how Kobe Bryant’s Mamba mentality fueled the Eagles’ Super Bowl run

Kobe Bryant’s legendary mindset wasn’t just for basketball. It fueled champions across sports, including the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles. Jason Kelce recently shared how Bryant delivered a powerful speech to the team that season, leaving players in awe.

“Kobe even came and talked to us, a full-on NFL team in 2017,” Kelce recalled on New Heights. “There were guys that took more away from that conversation than they had taken away from anybody in the football world.”

A diehard Eagles fan, Bryant didn’t pretend to be a football expert. He spoke as a competitor – one who knew what it took to win. Former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod once broke down Bryant’s message: Every game, make the guy across from you feel like he doesn’t belong.

That mindset fueled the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII victory over Tom Brady’s Patriots. And Bryant got to witness his words turn into a championship moment for his favorite team. The Mamba Mentality had once again delivered.

