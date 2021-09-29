3 reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making the right move with CB Richard Sherman

Since his departure from the 49ers, Richard Sherman has been perhaps the most talked about and sought-after free agent cornerback on the market.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though, pulled a fast one this week by signing Sherman to shore up their ranks.

Three reasons why the Buccaneers are the right spot for Richard Sherman

#1 - Tampa's injuries

The signing should come as no surprise. The Buccaneers' secondary has been hit with a rash of injuries lately.

In Week 1, when playing against the Dallas Cowboys, starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered a dislocated right elbow and was placed on injured reserve on September 20. Third cornerback Jamel Dean suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams and is expected to possibly miss some time.

Sherman's arrival provides Tampa Bay with some necessary depth in trying circumstances.

#2 - Veteran leadership

The Buccanners have several young players, especially on the defensive side of the football.

With young stars such as Devin White, Carlton Davis and Antoine Winfield Jr., Richard Sherman can provide knowledge and experience from his time playing on one of the best defensive units ever during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

#3 - Versatility in the secondary

At this point in his career, some may have already approached Sherman about the possibility of playing safety. As cornerbacks get older, many of them make the switch. Charles Woodson made the switch from cornerback to free safety and did it successfully.

Hall of Fame cornerback Rod Woodson also made the transition from cornerback to safety. With Richard Sherman's football acumen, he will have the ability to play either position, which is a plus for the Buccaneers.

Richard Sherman to the rescue

Richard Sherman's signing could not have come at a better time.

The former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro cornerback and member of the vaunted Legion of Boom is 33 years old and still has some things that he may want to prove.

All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: I’m back.All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: youtu.be/kiDIH1EiMPM I’m back.



After his exodus from the Seahawks, Sherman signed a three-year, $39 million contract to join the rival San Francisco 49ers on March 10, 2018. While many assumed that Sherman would struggle without former Seahawks secondary teammates Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, he proved them all wrong by flourishing with the 49ers.

For the 2019 NFL season, Sherman was named a Pro Bowler and also named second-team All-Pro. He was often tasked with covering the opponent's best receiver, and with his physical stature and acumen for the game, he was successful more often than not.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows on the field that season.

The 2019 season saw Sherman lead the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LIV against a young Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers lost by a score of 31-20 and Sherman's play in that Super Bowl was roundly criticized as he surrendered a crucial 38-yard reception to Sammy Watkins on the game-winning drive.

Sherman also whiffed on a tackle on running back Damien Williams that resulted in a touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead in the game.

Sherman's tumultuous off-season

Off the field, on July 14, 2021, Sherman was arrested on charges of suspicion of burglary domestic violence, which included several misdemeanor charges as well as second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

To make matters worse, there was video footage which showed Sherman attempting to break down the door of what was alleged to be the home of his in-laws.

Sherman has since apologized for his actions and his signing with the Buccaneers is hopefully a new beginning for him on the field as well as off of it.

