"Takes a special talent to be such a massive piece of s**t" - Redditors bash Deshaun Watson after Jacoby Brissett claims it's easy for him not to be like suspended QB

Throughout the course of the upcoming season, comparisons to Deshaun Watson will be inevitable for Jacoby Brissett. He's going to be replacing the Cleveland Browns star for 11 games after the NFL appealed Watson's six-game suspension.

The current plan is to let Brissett play for the duration, though that may change. During those games, the differences between the quarterbacks could be glaring. If Brissett doesn't perform, fans might let him hear it.

However, there's arguably another difference that will be glaring, and that's what they do off the field. Brissett was recently asked whether it was difficult not to try to be Watson. He cheekily responded:

"It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun."

Many interpreted this as a shot at Watson and that Jacoby Brissett was referring to his sexual misconduct allegations. Redditors saw Brissett's response and are trolling Deshaun Watson. Here are the top comments:

Redditors and NFL fans alike have not held back when it comes to Deshaun Watson.

Did Deshaun Watson deserve an 11 game suspension?

Deshaun Watson was initially given a six-game suspension for his transgressions. Judge Sue L. Robinson determined that he was guilty of what the NFL alleged and that he was dangerous. The NFL believed that the punishment did not fit the crime, so they appealed. They negotiated a settlement and the quarterback's suspension was extended to 11 games and a $5 million fine.

Is the new suspension fair? Well, yes and no. Six games was far too little for a player with an unprecedented amount of wrongdoing. Players who had one sexual assault allegation received similar punishments to Watson, who had 32.

11 games is still too little, so it's not fair in that sense. But it's a much more accurate suspension than the initial decision. Unfortunately, since it's already been appealed, it will stay at 11 games. That's probably not what the NFL was looking for, but it is a step in the right direction.

The quarterback will return in Week 13 when his new team faces his former franchise, the Houston Texans. Until then, Watson is not permitted to be with the team.

We will see how the Browns quarterbacks get on in the regular season, which kicks off next month.

